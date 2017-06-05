June 5 DUFRY AG:

* ‍EARLY EXTENDED ITS CONTRACTS UNTIL 2033 FOR DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID OPERATIONS, THUS FURTHER CONSOLIDATING DUFRY'S PRESENCE IN BRAZIL​

* ‍WITH THESE NEW CONTRACTS, DUFRY WILL ADD MORE SPACE IN DUTY-FREE TOTALING CLOSE TO 2,200 SQM AND MORE THAN DOUBLES SIZE OF DUTY-PAID OPERATIONS, WITH A TOTAL AREA OF AROUND 5,300 SQM​