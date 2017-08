July 31 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5-6 PERCENT FOR THE FULL YEAR REALISTIC - CONFERENCE CALL‍​

* PLANNED IPO OF NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS EXPECTED BEFORE YEAR END - CONF CALL‍​

* DOESN'T PLAN ANY CAPITAL INCREASES TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS - CONF CALL‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)