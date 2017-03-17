BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy Corp - co, units, Piedmont Natural Gas Company entered into an amendment to $6 billion credit agreement, dated as of November 18, 2011
* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered into primarily to add Piedmont as a borrower - SEC filing
* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered to increase maximum aggregate borrowing amount available to borrowers from $7.5 billion to $8 billion
* Duke Energy Corp - amendment was entered to extend termination date of facility from January 30, 2020 to March 16, 2022
* Duke Energy Corp - coincident with credit agreement amendment corporation increased size of its commercial paper program from $4.0 billion to $4.85 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2mbyH9L) Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V