BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy Corp - remains on track to achieve its 2017 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share
* Duke Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.04
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly electric utilities and infrastructure operating revenues $4,947 million versus $5,089 million
* Duke Energy Corp qtrly total operating revenues $5,729 million versus $5,377 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028