April 26 Duke Realty Corp-
* Duke Realty reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.32
* Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 guidance updated
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Duke Realty Corp- revised its guidance for ffo, as defined
by nareit, to $1.23 to $1.33 per diluted share for 2017
* Duke Realty Corp - revised its guidance for core ffo to
$1.24 to $1.30 per diluted share for 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Duke Realty Corp - for 2017, revised guidance for range
of growth in adjusted ffo on a share adjusted basis, to range of
4.7 percent to 10.3 percent
* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for acquisitions was
increased to a range of $100 million to $150 million from
previous range of $50 million to $100 million
* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for development starts
was increased to a range of $500 million to $700 million from
previous range of $450 million to $650 million
* Duke Realty Corp - 2017 estimate for dispositions was
increased to a range of $300 million to $500 million from
previous range of $150 million to $350 million
