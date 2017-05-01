BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
May 1 Duke Realty Corp
* Duke realty to sell medical office business to Healthcare Trust of America for $2.8 billion
* Revised full year expectations, from previously issued guidance, for net income to a range of $4.19 to $4.70 per diluted share
* Special dividend, estimated at between $250 million and $725 million, or $0.70 to $2.00 per share, is expected to be paid in late 2017
* Revising previously issued FY guidance for Nareit FFO to $1.07 to $1.21 per diluted share
* Transaction is expected to be dilutive to 2017 core FFO per share guidance by about $0.07 per share, or $0.14 annually in short term
* Guidance for core FFO per diluted share was revised to $1.16 to $1.24, from a previous range of $1.24 to $1.30 for FY
* Sees nearly $3 billion of proceeds when deal combined with recently completed ten building sale to hospital system
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
