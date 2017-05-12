BRIEF-Neptune Group announces provision of mortgage loan
* Top Vast (a wholly-owned subsidiary of co) and customers,two individual borrowers of loan, entered into loan agreement
May 12 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Says shares were acquired pursuant to an exercise of warrants at a price of $0.06 per share
* Dundee Corp - through its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 1 million common shares of Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corp says following deal, co owns, directly and indirectly, 15.2 million shares, about 9.28% interest in Diagnos Inc on undiluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.