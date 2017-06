June 23 Dundee Corp

* Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid

* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018

* Dundee Corp says may purchase up to a maximum of 4.4 million of class A shares, representing about 10 pct of company's public float