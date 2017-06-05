BRIEF-Soho Development AGM approves share buyback of up to 250 million zlotys
* AGM GIVES PERMISSION FOR SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 250 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 5 Dundee Corp:
* Dundee Corporation announces executive appointments
* Dundee Corp - david Goodman will continue in his role as chief executive officer of dundee
* Dundee Corp- appointment of Mark Goodman to position of president
* Dundee Corp - appointment of Richard Mcintyre to position of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)