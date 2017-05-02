French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Dundee Energy Ltd
* Dundee Energy Limited announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Revenues before royalty interests earned from oil and natural gas sales during Q1 of 2017 were $7.0 million versus $5.0 million
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 10,238 mcf/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 10,872 mcf/d) of natural gas
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 436 bbls/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 490 bbls/d) of oil and liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: