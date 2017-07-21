BRIEF-Dundee Energy says received notice demanding repayment of outstanding indebtedness

July 21 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd:

* Co, certain owned entities received notice from lenders under amended and restated credit agreement dated July 31, 2012​

* Received notice demanding repayment in full on or before July 31, outstanding principal amount under credit agreement of about $57 million

* Reviewing options with legal and financial advisors with respect to how to proceed in light of demands being made by lenders​

* Will continue to operate its business as usual while reviewing its options with its legal and financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: