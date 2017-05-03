May 3 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says copper concentrate
produced during Q1 of 2017 of 23,510 tonnes was 20% lower than
corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals -Gold contained in copper and
pyrite concentrate produced in Q1 of 2017 of 46,371 ounces was
comparable to corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says deliveries of copper
concentrate during Q1 of 2017 of 25,516 tonnes were comparable
to corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Qtrly revenue $74.6 million
versus $70.1 million
