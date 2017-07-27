FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 second quarter results and updated guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Achieved gold and copper production of 53,474 ounces and 8.6 million pounds in quarter

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - 2017 production and sales guidance for Chelopech has been increased

* Dundee Precious -‍ 2017 production,sales guidance for Chelopech increased to reflect higher metals production, payable metals in concentrate sold in H1​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures 25 million- 32 million

* Sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 - 187,000 ounces

* Sees 2017 consolidated copper production 35 million - 39 million pounds

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Sees 2017 ‍ore mined/milled 2.040 million tonnes - 2.200​ million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

