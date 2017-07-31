BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd

July 31 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Dundee Precious Metals - As per agreement, co will combine its proprietary wireless underground communications technology with Minerp

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍DPM will transfer terrative into a new canadian subsidiary of DPM and provide initial funding of $20 million​

* As per agreement, co will acquire a majority interest in Minerp

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍Proceeds will be used to acquire an initial 78% interest in common shares of Newco, repay existing Minerp indebtedness​

* Dundee Precious Metals - Also agreed to provide Newco or its subsidiaries with up to $5 million of additional financing to support its working capital

* Dundee Precious Metals - Financial position will remain strong with ample cash resources, including about $250 million under committed revolving credit facility​