UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Dunelm Group Plc:
* Total revenue for Q4 rose by 17.7% to £240.0m
* Q4 total revenue, excluding worldstores, rose by 6.7% to £217.4m
* Q4 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) grew by 3.8%
* Anticipate that pre-exceptional profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 1st July 2017 will be in range of £109.0m - £111.0m
* Net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of £127m
* Expecting approximately 1.5% of LFL sales to move from third to Q4
* Expectation is that gross margin for full year will be broadly flat compared to prior year
* For full year, group gross margin is expected to be around 49.0%
* Exceptional items relating to acquisition are expected to be around £17m for financial year
* Expect a further c£7m of exceptional items in next financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources