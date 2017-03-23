March 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands announces CFO leadership transition

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Paul Carbone, Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is leaving company effective April 21, 2017

* Dunkin' Brands Group -Kate Jaspon, Dunkin' Brands vice president, finance and treasurer, has been appointed to serve as interim CFO upon his departure

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company is undertaking a search for a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates