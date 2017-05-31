May 31 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

* Dunkin' brands announces appointment of kate jaspon as chief financial officer

* Dunkin' brands group inc - ‍jaspon was appointed interim cfo in april and replaces dunkin' brands cfo paul carbone​

* Dunkin' brands group inc - ‍dennis mccarthy, vice president, financial management, has been appointed vice president, finance & treasury​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: