BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 12 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - co entered into a supplemental confirmation to master confirmation dated as of february 5, 2015 with Goldman Sachs & Co.
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - final settlement of asr agreement is expected to be completed in June 2017
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - company will acquire shares under asr agreement as part of its previously announced share repurchase program
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - on May 16, 2017, co will pay Goldman $100.0 million in cash and will receive approximately 1.4 million shares of co's common stock
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - board increased authorization under co's existing share repurchase program to $250 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says authorization is valid until May 2019
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.