May 4 Dunkin' Brands

* CEO on conf call- "consumer is demanding higher-quality products more quickly and at lower prices, a phenomenon known as the amazon effect"

* CEO - stronger inflation means less disposable income, consumers are becoming more selective with how they spend those extra dollars

* CEO - in February, began a 300 store streamline menu set, believe streamlined menu is making Dunkin' an easier place to work

* Will be rolling out streamlined menu to 800 more restaurants this year

* CEO- look forward to rolling out our home delivery test to more markets in the near term

* Exec- "it's a competitive environment, we're going to continue to dial-up the value as we go forward, that was one of the key learnings coming out of Q1" Further company coverage: