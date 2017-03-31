March 31 E 1 du Pont de Nemours and Co:
* DuPont announces agreement with FMC
* DuPont - transaction includes consideration to dupont of
$1.6 billion
* DuPont - merger transaction is still expected to generate
cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth synergies
of $1 billion
* Deal including cash of $1.2 billion and working capital of
$425 million
* Merger with Dow now expected to close between August 1 and
Sept. 1
* DuPont - divestiture will satisfy DuPont's commitments to
European commission in connection with conditional regulatory
clearance of merger with Dow
* DuPont - FMC will acquire DuPont's cereal broadleaf
herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios
* DuPont-FMC to acquire DuPont crop protection research and
development pipeline and organization, excluding seed treatment,
nematicides,late-stage research and development programs
* DuPont - DuPont will acquire FMC'S health & nutrition
business
* DuPont - Dow, dupont announcing they now expect first
spin-off of intended separation process will be spin-off of
post-merger material science co
* DuPont - to accommodate requirements of FMC transaction,
DuPont and Dow have amended merger agreement to extend "outside
date" to August 31, 2017
