BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
June 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is $64.32/share - Presentation
* As part of Digital Realty deal, combined co's board to consist of digital realty's 10 existing directors & 2 of co's directors
* Digital Realty shareholders to own about 77 percent of outstanding shares of combined co, Dupont Fabros shareholders to own about 23 percent
* Co's operating partnership to be merged into subsidiary of Digital Realty's operating partnership, co's operating partnership to be surviving entity Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r2tnUy) Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico