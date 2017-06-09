BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
June 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Dupont Fabros Technology- upon termination of deal, under certain circumstances,co to pay termination fee to digital realty of $150 million - SEC filing
* Dupont Fabros Technology- digital Realty to pay co termination fee of $300 million if DLR fails to consummate REIT merger under certain circumstances Source: (bit.ly/2sluTFa) Further company coverage:
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico