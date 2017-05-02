BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
May 2 DuPont:
* Dow and DuPont receive conditional approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for proposed merger of equals
* MOFCOM's approval is conditional on DuPont and dow fulfilling commitments given to MOFCOM in connection with clearance
* Says Dow and DuPont on track to close merger between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1
* Dow, company made commitments for supply, distribution in China of some herbicide, insecticide ingredients, formulations for rice crops for 5 years after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye