BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Durect Corp
* Durect announces presentation of data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
* DUR-928 was well tolerated in study
* Additional studies, including larger controlled trials, will be required to confirm findings
Durect - reduction of biomarkers, results from animal, cell culture studies suggest potential therapeutic activity of DUR-928 in patients with liver disease
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group