BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Durect Corp
* Durect Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 revenue $4.6 million
* Durect Corp - Qtrly net loss per share $ 0.06
* Durect Corp- At March 31, 2017, cash and investments were $16.8 million, compared to cash and investments of $25.2 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.