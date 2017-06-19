Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 19 Durect Corp:
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Durect Corporation - development and commercialization agreement with Sandoz AG to develop and market in U.S. Durect's Posimir has cleared Hart-Scott-Rodino review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg