FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dusolo Fertilizers Inc:

* Dusolo awarded new GUIA permit for santiago project - doubles permitted extraction to 200,000 TPA

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - new guia allows company to continue extraction of phosphate mineralization from Santiago project throughout 2017 and into 2018

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - expects to mine between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of phosphate mineralization from Santiago by October 2017

* Dusolo-Also received approval of final exploration report for santiago project, allowing co to complete application for permanent production licences

* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - new Guia allows company to produce more than 100,000 tonnes of DANF in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.