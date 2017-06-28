BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit acquires investment firm
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 28 ABN AMRO GROUP NV:
* REG-DUTCH STATE REDUCES STAKE IN ABN AMRO GROUP TO 63%
* ABN AMRO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY OF TRANSACTION PROCEEDS
* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STAKE OF NLFI WILL DECREASE FROM 70% TO 63%.
* NLFI AGREED WITH JOINT BOOKRUNNERS THAT REMAINING SHARES IN ABN AMRO HELD BY NLFI WILL BE SUBJECT TO LOCK-UP PERIOD OF 60 CALENDAR DAYS FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.