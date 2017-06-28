June 28 ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* REG-DUTCH STATE REDUCES STAKE IN ABN AMRO GROUP TO 63%

* ABN AMRO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY OF TRANSACTION PROCEEDS

* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STAKE OF NLFI WILL DECREASE FROM 70% TO 63%.

* NLFI AGREED WITH JOINT BOOKRUNNERS THAT REMAINING SHARES IN ABN AMRO HELD BY NLFI WILL BE SUBJECT TO LOCK-UP PERIOD OF 60 CALENDAR DAYS FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)