BRIEF-Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27DuZhe Publishing&Media Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute one new share for every share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rCe2o9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.