June 27DuZhe Publishing&Media Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute one new share for every share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 30

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rCe2o9

