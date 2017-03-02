UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 DVB Bank SE:
* Reported a consolidated net loss before taxes of 135.3 million euros ($142.20 million) for 2016 (previous year: consolidated net income of 46.1 million euros)
* Since DVB Bank SE, parent company of DVB Bank Group, did not generate a net retained profit during financial year, no dividends will be paid
* FY net interest income rose by 13.8%, from 183.7 million euros to 209.0 million euros, due to new business originated
* FY net interest income after allowance for credit losses was down from 42.2 million euros to -172.4 million euros
* FY net fee and commission income developed favourably, rising by 15.4% to 119.2 million euros (previous year: 103.3 million euros
* FY consolidated net income/loss (after taxes) amounted to -138.7 million euros(previous year: 45.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9515 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.