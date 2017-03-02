March 2 DVB Bank SE:

* Reported a consolidated net loss before taxes of 135.3 million euros ($142.20 million) for 2016 (previous year: consolidated net income of 46.1 million euros)

* Since DVB Bank SE, parent company of DVB Bank Group, did not generate a net retained profit during financial year, no dividends will be paid

* FY net interest income rose by 13.8%, from 183.7 million euros to 209.0 million euros, due to new business originated

* FY net interest income after allowance for credit losses was down from 42.2 million euros to -172.4 million euros

* FY net fee and commission income developed favourably, rising by 15.4% to 119.2 million euros (previous year: 103.3 million euros

* FY consolidated net income/loss (after taxes) amounted to -138.7 million euros(previous year: 45.6 million euros)