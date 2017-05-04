BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Dws Ltd
* Refers to announcement earlier today by SMS Management & Technology
* Court approved convening of scheme meeting for 14 june 2017
* Under scheme, cash component of scheme consideration will be reduced by cash value of any special dividend paid to sms shareholders
* Under scheme of arrangement, it is proposed that DWS will acquire 100% of issued share capital of SMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.