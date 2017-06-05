June 5 DX (Group) Plc:
* John Menzies' distribution division - update
* update on proposed combination of DX and John Menzies'
distribution division
* boards of DX and John Menzies today announce agreed
revised terms of transaction
* DX (group) - based on a joint assessment, boards estimate
that combination would generate cost synergies of around £10
million per annum
* envisaged that DX would acquire Menzies distribution for
consideration, on a cash and debt free basis, comprising £40
million in cash
* Co would also issue new DX ordinary shares representing
65% of DX's issued share capital as enlarged by transaction
* cash consideration would be satisfied by new borrowings
by enlarged group
* current DX shareholders would therefore own, in
aggregate, 35% of DX's enlarged issued share capital
* DX (group) - proposed that approximately 17% of john
Menzies' defined benefit pension scheme would transfer to
enlarged group as part of transaction
* DX (group) - john Menzies intends to raise gross proceeds
of about £30 million by way of a conditional cash placing of new
shares, largely to institutional investors
* proceeds of placing would be retained by john menzies
post completion of transaction
* dx (group) - in light of revised terms, gatemore, owner
of 21.3% of DX, has entered into an irrevocable undertaking to
vote in favour of resolutions
* boards of DX and John Menzies continue to anticipate
transaction will be completed during summer of 2017
* discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty
that a transaction will occur
* transaction would be subject, inter alia, to approvals of
both DX and John Menzies shareholders at respective general
meetings
