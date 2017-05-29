May 29 Dxb Entertainments Pjsc:

* DXB Entertainments chairman appoints Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity to lead development group that will manage development projects across Dubai Holding and Meraas Holding

* Al Nuaimi will remain as CEO of DXB Entertainments until new CEO is appointed Source: (bit.ly/2r3ta66) Further company coverage: