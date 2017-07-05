BRIEF-FTI Consulting says acquired CDG Group
* FTI Consulting Inc - acquired CDG Group; terms of transaction were not disclosed.
July 5 Dxc Technology Co
* Dxc technology acquires tribridge to solidify its position as a leading systems integrator for microsoft dynamics 365
* Says financial terms were not disclosed.
* Dxc technology co - under acquisition agreement, which is effective immediately, tribridge will be known as tribridge, a dxc technology company
July 6 Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. said on Thursday it would buy enterprise software companies Syncsort Inc and Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $1.26 billion.
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism