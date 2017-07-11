FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
BRIEF-DXC Technology says signed agreement with Zurich Insurance Co to extend master services agreement
July 11, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-DXC Technology says signed agreement with Zurich Insurance Co to extend master services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co:

* DXC Technology appointed as a Preferred Systems Integrator And a Tier 1 applications partner by Zurich

* Signed an agreement with Zurich Insurance Company, by which parties wish to extend until December 2022 master services agreement

* New extension is foreseen to become effective by end of year; agreement was originally signed in 2009

* To provide Zurich with private cloud as managed service and in-life management, integration services for company's use of public cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

