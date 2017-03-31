March 31 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd:

* EPRO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares at a total consideration of hk$20 million

* EPRO has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 245 new epro shares

* Estimated that, upon completion, there will be a loss from subscription, which is a deemed disposal, of approximately hk$10 million

