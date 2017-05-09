BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 DXI Energy Inc
* Quarterly revenue C$929,000 versus C$1.7 million
* DXI reports Q1 2017 results
* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.03
* Q1 combined production of 352 boe/d versus 740 boe/d
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd