BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Dxp Enterprises Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Says expects to be able to file form 10-Q for three months ended march 31, 2017 within alloted extension time
* Dxp Enterprises says currently anticipates will report 6% to 10% declines in sales and gross profit for march quarter versus same period in 2016
* Dxp Enterprises says expects operating income for three months ended march 31, 2017 to be in range of $6 million to $8 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2q6ZmVB Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.