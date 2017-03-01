BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Dycom Industries Inc
* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock repurchase program
* Dycom Industries Inc - Board of directors has authorized an additional $75 million to repurchase shares of Dycom's outstanding common stock
* Dycom Industries Inc - Company now has up to $150 million authorized for repurchases of company's common stock through August 2018.
* Dycom Industries Inc says also extended for an additional ten months share repurchase program which it previously authorized on April 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.