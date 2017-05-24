GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
May 24 Dycom Industries Inc:
* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Dycom Industries Inc - contract revenues of $786.3 million for quarter ended April 29, 2017, compared to $664.6 million for quarter ended April 23, 2016
* Dycom Industries Inc - sees Q4 contract revenues $780 million - $810 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
