April 25 Dymatic Chemicals Inc

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 54.8 percent to 79.9 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 99.5 million yuan

* Comments that investment return in FY 2016 as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Gl07d0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)