March 31 Dymatic Chemicals Inc:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 0 million yuan to 5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (5.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8LNW0b

