FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2017 / 4:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor: June gold production increases sharply to 6,895 oz.

* Total Q2 gold production of 18,185 oz increased by 6% as compared to Q1-2017

* "We expect that gold production will now continue to trend higher over next 6 months"

* No damage was done to its Chala plant which remains fully operational after earthquake occurred on 17th of July at Atico

* Panamerican highway was impacted by earthquake and government is working to restore damage and traffic as soon as possible

* Production is steadily increasing at new Veta Dorada plant in Chala, expect trend to continue into Q3 and Q4

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage from earthquake

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage after earthquake at Atico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.