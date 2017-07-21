BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says June gold production of 6,895 oz

July 21 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor: June gold production increases sharply to 6,895 oz.

* Total Q2 gold production of 18,185 oz increased by 6% as compared to Q1-2017

* "We expect that gold production will now continue to trend higher over next 6 months"

* No damage was done to its Chala plant which remains fully operational after earthquake occurred on 17th of July at Atico

* Panamerican highway was impacted by earthquake and government is working to restore damage and traffic as soon as possible

* Production is steadily increasing at new Veta Dorada plant in Chala, expect trend to continue into Q3 and Q4

* Huanca plant and its tailing ponds which are on care and maintenance did not suffer any damage after earthquake at Atico