BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
March 22 Dynatronics Corp-
* Purchase price is approximately $10.0 million in cash
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Dynatronics' adjusted earnings and operating cash flow
* Post-transaction, Dynatronics expects combined company to be cash flow positive
* Dynatronics also expects certain one-time costs from integration
* Dynatronics plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through an asset-based lending facility
* Co also plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through issuance of $7.8 million of equity securities in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors in Brazil, a person directly involved in the bid said on Friday.