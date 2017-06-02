BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 Dynavax Technologies Corp:
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - data highlighting an orr in 7 out of 7 patients naive to an anti-pd-1 or anti-pd-l1 therapy
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - sd-101 in combination with keytruda generally was well-tolerated
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - no dose-limiting toxicities of combination were observed in any dose cohort, and a maximum tolerated dose (mtd) was not identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.