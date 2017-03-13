BRIEF-Royal Gold Inc says Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017
March 13 Dynavax Technologies Corp-
* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update
* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $4.1 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynavax Technologies Corp qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.85, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says cutting workforce by about 40 percent
* Dynavax Technologies as part of Jan restructuring, suspended manufacturing activities, commercial preparations,other longer term investment related to heplisav-b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
