UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Dynegy Inc:
* Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results
* Says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million
* Says qtrly operating revenues $1,247 million versus $1,123 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,200 - $1,400 million
* Says 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted free cash flow $300 million - $500 million
* Says approximately $40 million in ELG-related capital expenditures originally expected in 2017 have been rescheduled to 2019
* Says qtrly earnings per share $3.57
* Says approximately $140 million in 2018 spend has been rescheduled to 2020
* Says co, AEP and AES, have formally agreed to shut down stuart and killen coal-fueled facilities totaling approximately 3,000 mw by mid-2018
* Says recently restructured first tranche of existing PJM capacity monetization to defer settlement of obligation to planning year 2019-2020
* Says current ownership interests for Stuart and Killen coal-fueled facilities will be retained through shutdown date
* Says $64 million in payments scheduled for 2017 have been deferred to 2019, $45 million in payments scheduled for 2018 have been deferred to 2020
* Says company's portion of previously cleared capacity from Stuart and Killen will be transferred to other dynegy plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.