May 5 Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results

* Says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million

* Says qtrly operating revenues $1,247 million versus $1,123 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,200 - $1,400 million

* Says 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted free cash flow $300 million - $500 million

* Says approximately $40 million in ELG-related capital expenditures originally expected in 2017 have been rescheduled to 2019

* Says qtrly earnings per share $3.57

* Says approximately $140 million in 2018 spend has been rescheduled to 2020

* Says co, AEP and AES, have formally agreed to shut down stuart and killen coal-fueled facilities totaling approximately 3,000 mw by mid-2018

* Says recently restructured first tranche of existing PJM capacity monetization to defer settlement of obligation to planning year 2019-2020

* Says current ownership interests for Stuart and Killen coal-fueled facilities will be retained through shutdown date

* Says $64 million in payments scheduled for 2017 have been deferred to 2019, $45 million in payments scheduled for 2018 have been deferred to 2020

* Says company's portion of previously cleared capacity from Stuart and Killen will be transferred to other dynegy plants