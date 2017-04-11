April 11 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees
2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has
been materially reduced
* Dynegy Inc - total cash benefit expected to exceed $250
million in aggergate for 2017 and 2018
* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has
been materially reduced due to an about 2-year delay in most ELG
spend among other reasons
* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has
been materially reduced also due to rescheduled outages/scope
reductions
* Dynegy- 2017, 2018 forecasted cash spend also reduced due
to restructuring of PJM capacity monetization to delay
settlement to 2019/20 planning year
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o33l28)
