* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced

* Dynegy Inc - total cash benefit expected to exceed $250 million in aggergate for 2017 and 2018

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced due to an about 2-year delay in most ELG spend among other reasons

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced also due to rescheduled outages/scope reductions

* Dynegy- 2017, 2018 forecasted cash spend also reduced due to restructuring of PJM capacity monetization to delay settlement to 2019/20 planning year