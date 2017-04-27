BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Dynex Capital Inc
* Dynex capital, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap core operating earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.