BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
March 3 E L Financial Corporation Ltd
* Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.